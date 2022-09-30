TCW Group Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.