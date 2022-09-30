TCW Group Inc. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

