TCW Group Inc. Purchases 17,567 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 19.27 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of 23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

