TCW Group Inc. Purchases 2,786 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,144 shares of company stock worth $9,475,931. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $117.47 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

