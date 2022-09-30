TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of TEX opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

