TCW Group Inc. Sells 15,970 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,796,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 495,802 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Shares of LYV opened at $75.26 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

