TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,718 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $108.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.76 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

