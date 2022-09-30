TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 336,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 182,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TV opened at $5.52 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

