TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.7 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

