TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $103.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.7 %

SNX stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,094 shares of company stock worth $3,217,070. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

