TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

