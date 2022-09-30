TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.