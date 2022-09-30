TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

FTI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

