Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $431,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

