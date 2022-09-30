Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,430,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Telos by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.22. Telos has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $29.37.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

