Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $630,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 175.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.
Telos Stock Down 6.6 %
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telos (TLS)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.