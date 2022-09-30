Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $630,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 175.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $622.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

