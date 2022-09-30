Telos Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $64.15 million and $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00087697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007851 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,252,587 coins. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

