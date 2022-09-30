Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMSNY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Temenos Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. Temenos has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

