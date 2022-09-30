Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

TMSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. Temenos has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.