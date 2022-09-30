Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $145.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.33.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,224,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,244. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

