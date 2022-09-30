The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 2.3 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

CLX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

