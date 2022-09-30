The Crypto Prophecies Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies was first traded on April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official website is www.thecryptoprophecies.com. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

