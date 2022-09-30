The LoveChain (LOV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.47 Million

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The LoveChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The LoveChain has a market cap of $19.47 million and $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The LoveChain Coin Profile

The LoveChain’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The official website for The LoveChain is www.thelovechain.io. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain.

The LoveChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

