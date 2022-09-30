The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 69.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.