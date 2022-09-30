The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $727.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.50. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.