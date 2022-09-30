The Tokenized Bitcoin Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (imBTC)

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $19,330.41 or 0.99495487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Profile

The Tokenized Bitcoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,006 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official website is tokenlon.im/imBTC. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenlon.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

