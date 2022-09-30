The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

