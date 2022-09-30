The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,042.50.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

