Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 603.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $516.61 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.96 and a 200-day moving average of $557.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

