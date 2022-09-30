Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $300.12 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $300.12 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00089668 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067069 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018516 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007915 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,630,849,600 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.