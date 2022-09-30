Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 10,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,431,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,945.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.22 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $224.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
