thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

