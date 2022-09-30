Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $928.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $1,828,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 404.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 200.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

