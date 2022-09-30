Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.