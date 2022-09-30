tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

tinyBuild Price Performance

Shares of TBLD opened at GBX 118 ($1.43) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The stock has a market cap of £240.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.45.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

