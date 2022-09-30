Tokenlon Network Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Tokenlon Network Token has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.67 or 0.99956669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (CRYPTO:LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 18,138,277 coins. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon. The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon.

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenlon Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

