Tokenomy Hits Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $5,770.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users.Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.”

