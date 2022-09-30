TokenSwap (TP) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenSwap has a market cap of $3,695.31 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.80 or 0.99466564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00058630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082419 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TokenSwap is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

