TON Token Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, TON Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $10.63 million and $18,671.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.80 or 0.99466564 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006906 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00058630 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005569 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065299 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082419 BTC.
TON Token Profile
TON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,180 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org.
Buying and Selling TON Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.