Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TORXF opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

