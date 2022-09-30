Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TXG opened at C$9.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$811.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.