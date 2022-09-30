Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$123,800.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,050.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$272.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

