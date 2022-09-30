Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 31,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 1,267 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 719,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Weibo by 10,637.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Weibo by 383.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Weibo has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.