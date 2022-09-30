TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.76. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

