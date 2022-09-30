Travis Perkins plc Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1355 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.3 %

TPRKY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRKY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,290.00.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

