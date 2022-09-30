Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Now Covered by HSBC

Analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTTRF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Treatt in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Treatt Stock Performance

Shares of TTTRF opened at 6.34 on Wednesday. Treatt has a one year low of 6.09 and a one year high of 6.37.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

