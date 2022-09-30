Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

