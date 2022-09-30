TribeOne (HAKA) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

TribeOne (HAKA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One TribeOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. TribeOne has a total market cap of $784,274.36 and $136,492.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TribeOne has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TribeOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

