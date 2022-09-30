Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.
