Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

